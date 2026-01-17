Jason Momoa says it was 'terrifying' sharing screen with son in 'Dune 3'

Jason Momoa's son Nakoa-Wolf to mark acting debut with 'Dune 3'

Jason Momoa has expressed his feelings on sharing screen with his son Nakoa-Wolf in Dune: Part 3.

The Aquaman actor, who played the role of the loyal House Atreides wordmaster Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film, is all set to return to the new installment of the Denis Villeneuve’s directed project.

But this time, Momoa’s 17-year-old son will also be marking his acting debut with Dune 3.

In a recent interview at the Today Show, the 46-year-old appeared to promote his upcoming film The Wrecking Crew, where he was also asked about his feelings on sharing screen for the first time with your son in a feature film.

Momoa responded saying it was “absolutely terrifying. Yeah terrifying.”

When asked why it was terrifying, the Fast X actor said, “Because he’s my baby. I didn’t want him to get into acting. And then he did it on his own and he really killed it. and he’s really good.”

Dune: Part 3 is going to feature Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Robert Pattinson as villain Scytale.

Meanwhile, it will also star Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Ida Brooke, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem.

The adventure sci-fi is set to release globally on December 18.