 
Geo News

‘Euphoria' Season 3 sets major record ahead of highly anticipated release

‘Euphoria’ season three returns this year after four-year hiatus

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 17, 2026

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 sets major record ahead of highly anticipated release
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 sets major record ahead of highly anticipated release

The trailer for Euphoria season three has amassed nearly 100 million views in a 48-hour window, setting a new record months before its scheduled release.

Led by Zendaya, the trailer was released on January 14 via YouTube and various other social media platforms, including the show’s official Instagram.

Per Deadline’s report, the upcoming release’s latest milestone made it “the largest original series trailer launch in HBO Max history during that timeframe.”

It was further noted that while it is “not clear which series previously held this record,” Max has also launched trailers for major hits like The Last of Us and Game of Thrones to similar viewing success.

The trailer for the second season of the popular video game adaptation had “delivered a record-setting trailer” by raking in 158 million “cross-platform” views globally in three days.

While the preview for the fantasy series’ final season in 2019 emerged “historic” with 81 million views in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in what is considered to be Euphoria’s final outing, its season three reassembles principal cast Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, among others, alongside its Emmy-winning lead, Zendaya.

Whereas new cast members like Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Eli Roth, and more are set to make their series debut.

The show will premiere on April 12, set to be aired by HBO and available to stream via HBO Max.

Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye? video
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye?
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look