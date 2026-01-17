‘Euphoria’ Season 3 sets major record ahead of highly anticipated release

The trailer for Euphoria season three has amassed nearly 100 million views in a 48-hour window, setting a new record months before its scheduled release.

Led by Zendaya, the trailer was released on January 14 via YouTube and various other social media platforms, including the show’s official Instagram.

Per Deadline’s report, the upcoming release’s latest milestone made it “the largest original series trailer launch in HBO Max history during that timeframe.”

It was further noted that while it is “not clear which series previously held this record,” Max has also launched trailers for major hits like The Last of Us and Game of Thrones to similar viewing success.

The trailer for the second season of the popular video game adaptation had “delivered a record-setting trailer” by raking in 158 million “cross-platform” views globally in three days.

While the preview for the fantasy series’ final season in 2019 emerged “historic” with 81 million views in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in what is considered to be Euphoria’s final outing, its season three reassembles principal cast Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, among others, alongside its Emmy-winning lead, Zendaya.

Whereas new cast members like Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Eli Roth, and more are set to make their series debut.

The show will premiere on April 12, set to be aired by HBO and available to stream via HBO Max.