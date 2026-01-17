Max George posts updates from hospital after chest scan

His girlfriend, Maisie Smith, has recently revealed she has grown closer than ever to Max almost a year on from his heart surgery

Max George has shared his health update, insisting he is back in hospital due to an 'issue' following a major heart surgery.

The Wanted singer, 37, was fitted with a pacemaker in December 2024 after his mum Babs found he had 'turned blue' and urged him to visit A&E.

Since then, he has continued to share updates on his health regularly, even after a second procedure to fix a misplaced wire.

But now he has revealed that he has had to return to hospital for a scan.

Posting on his Stories, the musician shared a clip waiting outside an X-ray area in a hospital.

He captioned the upload: 'Another scan...' and then followed it up with an update on his visit.

Walking through the corridors, he said: 'So I'm just at the hospital in the building where I had all my heart surgeries done.

'I can't say it's good to be back, because it's not.

'I've just had a scan done on my chest because I've had a bit of an issue with one of my lungs, apparently,' he went on. 'Should be fine.

'It's just a precaution, but yeah. Back in my old second home.' He signed off with a thumbs-up and a good weekend wish to his followers.

His girlfriend, Maisie Smith, has recently revealed she has grown closer than ever to Max almost a year on from his heart surgery.