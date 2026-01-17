 
Max George posts updates from hospital after chest scan

Max George has continued to share updates on his health regularly

January 17, 2026

His girlfriend, Maisie Smith, has recently revealed she has grown closer than ever to Max almost a year on from his heart surgery
Max George has shared his health update, insisting he is back in hospital due to an 'issue' following a major heart surgery. 

The Wanted singer, 37, was fitted with a pacemaker in December 2024 after his mum Babs found he had 'turned blue' and urged him to visit A&E. 

Since then, he has continued to share updates on his health regularly,  even after a second procedure to fix a misplaced wire.

But now he has revealed that he has had to return to hospital for a scan.

Posting on his Stories, the musician shared a clip waiting outside an X-ray area in a hospital.

He captioned the upload: 'Another scan...' and then followed it up with an update on his visit.

Walking through the corridors, he said: 'So I'm just at the hospital in the building where I had all my heart surgeries done.

'I can't say it's good to be back, because it's not.

'I've just had a scan done on my chest because I've had a bit of an issue with one of my lungs, apparently,' he went on. 'Should be fine.

'It's just a precaution, but yeah. Back in my old second home.' He signed off with a thumbs-up and a good weekend wish to his followers.

His girlfriend, Maisie Smith, has recently revealed she has grown closer than ever to Max almost a year on from his heart surgery.

