Jelly Roll shares how fitness has boosted his love life

The singer and rapper's fitness journey was captured in a short documentary for Men's Health

Jelly Roll is opening up about his inspiring fitness journey and currently weighs around 265 pounds.

The 41-year-old, Wild Ones singer has spoken candidly about his food addiction, admitting that he treated it the same way he'd treated his addictions to cocaine, codeine and alcohol.

'I went and got therapy,' the singer tells the new issue of Men’s Health.

As he began to get healthy, however, the Grammy nominee made a shocking discovery: His testosterone level was that of a preteen boy.

Obesity is associated with low levels, he shared, saying, “'hen I went in there for the test, it was bad. Bad.

'Now, he told the mag, things have vastly improved in his love life with his wife. “I’m chasing her around the house!'

Interestingly, the singer and rapper's fitness journey was captured in a short documentary for Men's Health, following his dramatic weight loss.

The short film is titled A Year for a Life, a play on the common phrase, “a year in the life,” because Jelly Roll says living longer was one of his main motivations for losing weight.