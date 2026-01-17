Ben Affleck recalls unique experience that made 1998 film’s ‘scene better’

Ben Affleck is giving insight into his one of hit movies, Armageddon.

The Batman star, 53, in a recent interview shared that while he was shooting for the film he was severly ill and was having food poisoning.

It was the same day on which he had to shot one of the film’s most emotional scenes where Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) switched places with Affleck's A.J. Frost on the asteroid.

"When we shot that scene, I had food poisoning. I wasn't an experienced enough actor at that point to know that you can just pick up the phone and be like, 'I'm too sick to work today.' I'm like, 'I better come in.' So I went and I was literally — it's the only time it's ever happened in my life — vomiting between takes," he recalled.

"They had a garbage can and I was [vomiting between takes]. And it probably made the scene better," he laughed.

The actor recalled that film made an impact on him and his career and gave him opportunity to work closely with so many talented actors.

"I actually saw Steve Buschemi last night at the premiere for The Rip, and we were reminiscing about that movie and thinking about how that was the weirdest, kind of wonderful, strange, otherworldly movie experience that neither one of us had any experience with anything like it, " he shared.