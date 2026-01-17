Ariana Grande gets love from co-star ahead of ‘American Horror Story’ debut

One of Ariana Grande’s American Horror Story co-stars is excited to work with the singer and actress, fresh off her Wicked success.

Evan Peters, known for his breakout performance as the troubled ghost Tate Langdon in Murder House (Season 1), is eagerly looking forward to what the new season, now joined by the 7 Rings hitmaker, will bring for both viewers and the cast.

“What doesn't she bring to the cast?” the actor, who starred with the 32-year-old pop star in her We Can’t Be Friends music video, gushed over her. “She's an incredible performer and actress, and I think that's gonna be awesome to have her on board.”

“I'm excited to see what's gonna be in the season,” he told E! News. “I haven't read anything yet, so I'm curious what it's gonna be, what's it gonna have her doing. It's exciting.”

While Peters appeared in nine of the first ten seasons, often portraying complex, dark, or eccentric characters, Grande is set to make her American Horror Story debut in the 13th season of the anthology series.

With her entry in the franchise, the Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story actor expressed his enthusiasm for working with Ariana, who previously starred in Ryan Murphy’s 2015 show Scream Queens.

The upcoming season will also feature familiar AHS faces, including Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, and Emma Roberts.