Chelsea Handler endorses wild lifestyle choice: 'They're not for everybody'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
January 17, 2026

Chelsea Handler is quite renowned for her untamed remarks on a number of subjects, however, her latest might just take the cake.

During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actress-comedian boldly claimed that she “loves drugs”.

“I love all drugs. I love drugs. I love LSD. I love MDMA,” she announced. “I mean, I don’t love cocaine and heroin, but those drugs are gross. I mean, I’ve, I’ve definitely done them, but I don’t do them on the regular, but I’m not…I love drugs.”

She further noted that drugs can be “a great mind expander,” though she followed it up by stating that “they’re not for everybody, but they’re for me.”

Handler also explained that the current climate is “the best time for drugs” because many of them are available in smaller doses, which ensures that “there’s nothing to be scared of because you’re not gonna get that f***** up anyway.”

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards host additionally said that any man she dates would have to be on board with her bold lifestyle choice.

“No. Like if I'm gonna date a guy, they're gonna have to party,” she continued. “I wanna party. I like to get loose. And by the way, I’m 50 years old. Years. Years. I’m a perfect shining example of drugs being an enhancement to my life. Yeah. Like what, what are you gonna say? I’m a mess? I’m a loser? I don’t have it together? I do.”

Notably, Chelsea Handler’s last publicly known relationship was with Jo Koy, a fellow comedian whom she dated for about a year between 2021 and 2022.

