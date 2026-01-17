Kate Beckinsale addresses plastic surgery rumours

Kate Beckinsale sparks online debate due to her physical appearance.

The Jolt star, 52, comes under scrutiny when fans started comparing her photos from the past two decades. Despite persistent speculation, the actress has consistently denied undergoing cosmetic procedures.

In May 2024, Beckinsale addressed the claims directly on Instagram, calling the speculation “insidious bullying.” She noted that similar accusations have followed her since she was 30 and firmly rejected suggestions that she looks unrecognisable due to surgery or fillers, stating, “I don’t actually do any of those things,” in response to the rumours.

Public discussion intensified after side-by-side images circulated from the 2004 premiere of The Aviator and the 2024 Variety Power of Women event. At 51, Beckinsale appears noticeably different to some observers.

Her lips look fuller than in earlier years, despite the fact that lip volume typically decreases with age. Her smooth, taut, and wrinkle-free skin has also raised questions about whether professional cosmetic treatments play a role.

Beckinsale, however, credits her looks to genetics and disciplined skincare. In a 2021 interview, she explained that her mother has always had good skin, which she believes influenced her own complexion.

She also mentioned limited sun exposure when she was younger and regular use of high-SPF sunscreen—often SPF 70—during trips to sunny destinations.

Beckinsale was not the first one to face such comments but stars such as Demi Moore, Courteney Cox, and Kylie Jenner have all faced similar conversations.