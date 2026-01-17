Matt Damon makes shocking claim about ‘cancel culture’

Matt Damon has made his feelings on the subject of “cancel culture” clear, describing the movement as figuratively worse than prison.

While appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast to promote The Rip, his upcoming film with Ben Affleck, the Bourne Identity star shared his remarks after the show’s host presented his own analysis about being “cancelled”.

The infamously right-wing media personality labelled the experience as “this idea that one thing you said or one thing you did, and now we’re going to exaggerate that to the fullest extent and cast you out of civilization for life.”

To which, Damon responded, “In perpetuity. Because I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever, and then come out and say, ‘I paid my debt. Like, we’re done. Like, can we be done?’”

“The thing about that getting kind of excoriated, publicly like that, it just never ends. And it’s the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave,” he added.

Though the Academy Award winner’s career has never been derailed due to the radical movement, it is worth noting that he has sparked considerable backlash a few times in the past.

Damon, 55, was a frequent collaborator of the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who was also behind his breakthrough film, Good Will Hunting.

While he was quick to disassociate from the currently imprisoned movie mogul, the actor was additionally criticised for his ignorance about using sexually insensitive slurs.

In a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times, the Netflix star had admitted that he had only stopped using the F-slur “months ago” following a detailed discussion with his daughter.

He later clarified his remarks in a statement, saying, “I have never called anyone ‘f*****’ in my personal life and this conversation with my daughter was not a personal awakening. I do not use slurs of any kind.”

Matt Damon stars in The Rip alongside Ben Affleck, Teyana Taylor, and more, with the film released by Netflix on January 16.