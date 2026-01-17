'Justice League' filmmaker Zack Snyder drops new exciting update

Zack Snyder continues to drop doses of nostalgia, leaving devoted fans guessing what’s next in his DCU version as return rumours continue to swirl.

The Zack Snyder's Justice League director joined Hollywood heavyweight in the viral “2026 is the new 2016” trend with a SnyderVerse twist.

Hot on the heels of sharing an unseen image of Henry Cavill’s Superman that reignited comeback speculation, the filmmaker returned to Instagram on Friday, January 16, sending fans into an overdrive.

He shared never-before-seen pictures of Wonder Woman while unveiling the original historical concept behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“2016 it’s a lot to take in,” the fan-voted Oscar honour holder captioned the post.

Adding another layer to the moment, Gal Gadot, Snyder’s handpicked Wonder Woman, also shared a batch of throwback snapshots and videos from the Batman v Superman press tour.

The timing of both posts has not gone unnoticed by fans. Gadot’s and Snyder’s nostalgic throwbacks arrived just days after Cavill’s Superman once again became a major topic of discussion online.

Earlier this week, the 59-year-old shared a rare shot from Man of Steel, offering fans another glimpse of Cavill’s early days in the iconic role.

The archival photo added to a growing collection of never-before-released material from the 2013 film.

The latest photo dump in a steady stream of DC-related posts from Snyder, who has recently been revisiting his superhero projects by sharing gems from his iconic era.

While no official announcements have been made about a return to the Snyder-era DC universe, the director’s continued activity has reignited conversation around the legacy of his films.

Though Snyder has not indicated that the posts hint at any upcoming project, fans are reading deeper into the timing.

SnyderVerse creators have grown increasingly active, while cast members have quietly added to the momentum.

With Netflix reportedly eager for large-scale, recognisable franchises, speculation continues that Snyder’s DC vision could be revived in some form.