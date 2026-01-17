Charli XCX releases dramatic new single 'Wall of Sound'

This comes after Charli XCX revealed she is “exploring a lot of stuff

Charli XCX has brought fans a pleasant surprise by releasing a new single, Wall of Sound, a dramatic ballad drawn from the upcoming Wuthering Heights sound track.

It should be noted that the track appears ahead of the movie and album's joint release on February 13, marking the latest glimpse into Charli's most cinematic project to date.

Wall of Sound follows earlier soundtrack singles Chains of Love and House, the latter featuring a collaboration with John Cale.

The album accompanies director Emerald Fennell’s forthcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, and Charli has described the project as a sharp departure from her current life and pop persona.

Writing on Substack, she characterised the soundtrack as an exploration of identity and excess, “raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured”—rooted in language and feeling rather than pop spectacle.

This comes after Charli XCX revealed she is “exploring a lot of stuff with strings” for her next album.

The popstar appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast, where she gave an update on what her music might sound like after brat.