Who's Sienna Rose? Olivia Dean's rival or a digital phantom—here's what you need to know

A mysterious singer is buzzing on social media whom many believe might be a phantom, as she has already amassed over three million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Soul singer Sienna Rose took the music scene by storm with her muggy hits, leaving fans praising her ‘melodious' and 'captivating' voice.

Sienna Rose, one of Spotify's most-listened-to artists, as been revealed to be nothing more than an AI-made-up persona, despite the fact that she had earned £2,000 a day through their streams.

But despite earning comparisons to UK chart-topper Olivia Dean, it’s now been revealed that Sienna’s voice, image, and songs are all AI-generated, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Spotify continued to host Sienna’s music without any disclaimer about her authenticity.

According to The Sun, she is now believed to be the creation of the same individual behind a popular AI reggae act called Babylon Burn, which boasts 756,000 listeners monthly on Spotify.

Let’s find out what the buzzing is about, Sienna Rose?

Sienna dropped her six-track EP in September last year, titled Velvet Embrace, followed by an eight-track project the very next month and a nine-track extended player in November called The Shape of Tenderness.

Fans, despite the doubts over authenticity, are buzzing with her captivating music.

Sienna continued her streak of hit tracks by releasing a ten-track ‘debut album’ Honey On The Moon in December.

The synopsis read: ‘Inspired by the analogue texture of 1960s soul yet rooted in today’s sound, Sienna’s music feels cinematic and deeply personal.

Every note she sings carries a sense of truth and beauty, making Sienna Rose not just a performer, but a storyteller of the heart.’

The publication also revealed the name behind this phantom on Spotify as Robert Lancaster but didn’t mention any further details.

Although Spotify did confirm to the Daily Mail that a wide range of acts use AI to make music, meaning policing its use and labeling their content can prove difficult.

How does Spotify deal with AI artists?

The outlet further added, while incorporating the version of Spotify: ‘AI is a fast-moving shift for the entire music industry, and it’s not always possible to draw a simple line between ‘AI’ and ‘non-AI’ music.'

Spotify, the music streaming platform, clarified its stance over AI-generated music content, stating, “Spotify is focused on the actions that guard harmful AI use cases, including removing spam and deceptive content, strengthening enforcement against impersonation and unauthorized voice cloning, and supporting industry-standard AI disclosures in music credits.”