Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely’ celebrity

Ryan Seacrest is facing renewed scrutiny over his work-obsessed lifestyle.

Once inseparable from him, the American Idol teammate Simon Cowell revealed that he and Seacrest no longer speak.

The 66-year-old cited the longtime host’s relentless prioritization of career and fame.

“I always knew with Ryan, he was very steely about his career, wanting to be famous,” Cowell recalled. “I mean this massive, massive desire about being very famous.”

The now 51-year-old has built an empire since landing the Idol hosting gig at age 27.

Today, he fronts Wheel of Fortune, helms radio shows, produces television projects and boasts an estimated net worth of $500 million.

But an insider told Radar Online that his success has come at a personal cost.

The source claimed Seacrest’s packed schedule has driven away many of his old friends.

“Ryan is far too busy for a social life,” the insider said.

“It’s reached the point where he rarely gets invited out anymore because people are sick of sending out invites only for him to no-show or make some lame excuse about being out of town or too busy to make it.”

Even when he does attend social gatherings, insider revealed, Seacrest appears distracted.

“The guy’s whole life revolves around work and on the rare times he is in a social environment, he’s constantly on edge, checking his phone or twitching and fidgeting like he’s got some place to go,” the source added.

Despite romancing at least nine high-profile women over the years, including dancer Julianne Hough and Sarah Jean Underwood, Seacrest remains a bachelor.