‘Paranormal Activity’ to continue reign of terror with newly set release

Paranormal Activity has confirmed its latest theatrical release, potentially set to reclaim its crown among horror classics.

The eighth installment of the long-running franchise will arrive in cinemas on May 21, 2027, according to a new press release from Paramount.

Yet to be titled, the project is being produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind acclaimed horror movies like Saw, The Conjuring, and several others.

While Ian Tuason has directed the project, with his best known feature length work being the 2025 supernatural thriller, Undertone.

The Canadian filmmaker has notably helmed a number of short films in the horror genre, including “live-action virtual-reality and POV horror shorts” like Sit Back, Uncanny Valley, and Experience: Colorblind, according to his Letterboxd profile.

Meanwhile, the upcoming release is also produced by Jason Blum, who kickstarted the Paranormal Activity series with his production of the original 2007 film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film executive had “injected additional funds” into the film’s initial budget worth only $15,000.

He will now produce the eighth entry into the series alongside Wan, with their respective companies Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, which agreed to a merger back in 2024.

An official plot and other major details about the newly confirmed film are not yet known. While the last one released as part of the franchise was 2021’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.