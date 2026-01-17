Ashton Kutcher makes rare comment about early modelling days

Ashton Kutcher opened up about body image struggles early in his career revealing that fashion designer Tom Ford once dismissed him from a Gucci campaign for not fitting the brand’s vision.

In a new interview promoting his upcoming Hulu series The Beauty, Kutcher reflected on his modeling days at age 19.

At the time he was booked for an exclusive Gucci runway show under Ford’s leadership.

“He puts me in, like, a pink Speedo. I was 178 pounds. I know exactly how much I weighed: 178 pounds. He was like, ‘He’s too fat,’ and I got fired,” Kutcher recalled.

The That ’70s Show star emphasized that Ford had a specific aesthetic in mind.

He added that while the rejection stung at the time the two now laugh about it.

“It didn’t mean I was less, it just meant that I wasn’t that for him, for that moment,” Kutcher said.

The 47-year-old tied the experience to the themes of The Beauty which explores society’s obsession with physical perfection.

“What I realized really quickly was that everybody had an insecurity. Everybody,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“You look in the mirror long enough, you’ll find something you don’t like.”

The Beauty debuts January 21 on Hulu via Disney+ marking Kutcher’s return to