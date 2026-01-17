Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'

 
January 17, 2026

Dreka Gates’ estranged husband, Kevin Gates, opened up about the alleged “truth” about their marriage and divorce in a candid social media post.

The 39-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Friday, January 16, and shared a video addressed to Dreka, claiming that she has built a false narrative around their relationship and divorce.

The Really Really hitmaker accused his estranged wife of attacking his image in the public eye, challenging her to come clean about what their marriage was really like.

Kevin claimed that the former couple had been separated since 2020 and she only filed for divorce in 2025 because he stopped sending her money.

The rapper accused Dreka as well as her family of stealing from him and opening up a dispensary in her name which ended up getting closed in less than a month.

“Tell them the truth […] cause you are a goddess. You’re just a goddess of manipulation and darkness. Tell the truth,” Kevin urged.

The exes, who share two kids — Islah and Khaza, reportedly ended their marriage in July when Dreka filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

While it was reported that the couple had gotten married in October 2015, Kevin declared at the time that they had never legally married.

