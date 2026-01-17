 
Geo News

'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 2020 at the age of 43

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 17, 2026

Black Panther director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' director makes rare confession about Chadwick Boseman

While fans remember Chadwick Boseman for his serious performances, especially after his iconic role in Black Panther, those who worked closely with him knew the truth.

In a recent conversation with Amy Poehler, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler revealed a surprising side of the late star that few ever saw.

Beyond being a phenomenal actor Boseman was Coogler’s personal friend. During a podcast, the filmmaker shared some lighthearted moments the two enjoyed on set.

On The Good Hang podcast, Poehler gave the 38-year-old the chance to gush about how "hilarious" the Get On Up actor could be behind the scenes.

"Have you seen Chad on SNL? He is hilarious. He played James Brown… He could do anything," Coogler recalled. "That’s just who he was. Very disciplined, but absolutely ridiculous in between takes."

The Sinners maker revealed that his friend remained “deeply, deeply funny” on set, even when he himself was stressed and Boseman quietly battled colon cancer, which ultimately took his life at 43.

“He was incredible,” Coogler said. "He was gifted, man. Had a great sense of humour.”

Him sharing of Boseman’s rare funny side comes months after the late actor received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2025, located at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard.

Honouring his iconic roles, including Black Panther, the ceremony was attended by family, Coogler, and Viola Davis, with his widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, accepting the 2,828th star on his behalf.

Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
Kim Kardashian shifts focus to Chicago's birthday amid North controversy
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
'Strictly' judge Shirley Ballas reveals doctor's verdict after ‘scary' fall
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye? video
Kim Kardashian losing North West to Kanye?
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
How Taylor Swift contributed to evolving music trends in 2025: Report
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
Dreka Gates faces shock allegations from ex Kevin: ‘Goddess of manipulation'
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Ryan Seacrest drive for fame makes him ‘lonely' celebrity
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look
Rachel Ward dismisses criticism as she embraces natural look
Ashton Kutcher makes rare comment about early modelling days
Ashton Kutcher makes rare comment about early modelling days