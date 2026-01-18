Bad Bunny steps into Halftime spotlight after Kendrick Lamar's viral set

Bad Bunny is all ready to bring his energy to the biggest stage in sports, leaving fans curious about his performance.

The 31-year-old singer will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8.

Before the big night, Apple Music released the official trailer for his performance.

The short video showed Bunny dancing with people from different backgrounds, as the focus was on music, movement and joy.

However, the caption on the trailer reads, “On February 8, the world will dance,” giving fans clear hint of the energy that he is now planning to bring.

Kylie Jenner’s rumoured ex-lover was announced halftime performer in September 2025 as his rise globally, was quick and steady.

In 2022, Apple Music named him Artist of the Year, showing just how strong his impact has been on music around the world.

To build more excitement among people, Apple Music also launched a special Road to Halftime page for the singer.

Now fans can listen to his biggest songs and explore Bad Bunny playlist and enjoy

Moreover, this will be fourth year in a row that Apple Music is sponsoring the halftime show.

Previous iconic performers was Rihanna, Usher and most viral Kendrick Lamar.