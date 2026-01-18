Keith Urban takes major step amid Nicole Kidman’s new PR move

Keith Urban has reportedly moved in with his rumoured girlfriend amid Nicole Kidman’s increasing visibility on social media.

Weeks after their divorce was finalised, the former couple seem to be moving in separate directions.

With Nicole focused on spending time with her daughters — Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith Margaret, 14 — the country music star has kept himself occupied with a new relationship.

“I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom,” a source has shared with the Daily Mail.

While discussing Keith’s rumoured partner, the insider added, “People think they are even living together.”

“Look, teen girls love their dads, so there’s a reason they’re making it three against one,” it was further explained.

Notably, the girl who is reported to have stolen the Australian-American musician’s heart is fellow country singer, Karley Scott Collins.

Despite the increasing speculation about the pair, it was categorically reported that “there is no suggestion they had an affair.”

Meanwhile, the Moulin Rouge actress has created a strong support system around herself, recently embarking on various trips with her girls and sharing a cosy snap with her sister on Instagram.

“Since the split, you are seeing her and the girls all the time, on her social media and in other photos,” the Mail’s source noted. “They were with her in Paris and in Sydney. She posted pictures of them all taking part in a ‘turkey trot’ running race on Thanksgiving which is really unusual, she’s generally more private than that.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban surprisingly split last year after 19 years of marriage, while their divorce went through on January 6.