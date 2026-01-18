'Bringing Up Bates' Katie Bates expresses pain over life following miscarriage

Nothing could be more painful than a mother losing her baby.

Katie Bates experienced the same loss after recently suffering a miscarriage.

The 25-year-old Bringing Up Bates star dropped an Instagram video on Saturday in which she cried,' I just lost my baby,' while lying in a hospital bed.

The heartwarming clip began with Bates showing a positive pregnancy test and later purchasing a baby onesie before surprising husband Travis Clark with the news that they were expecting.

The couple are already parents to daughter Hailey, who will turn three in February, and son Harvey, one.

A voiceover was layered over the video's various clips and recited, 'I think I will ask God why for the rest of my life. And never will I come to understand it. Even if God himself came in front of me and told me the reason, I don’t think I would accept it.

'Some loves are too hard to bear and with great love comes great pain. And with great loss comes the greatest pain of all. If love could've saved you, you would’ve lived forever.'

Bates captioned the clip, 'I will spend the rest of my life missing you.' Bates and Clark welcomed their first child, daughter Hailey James, in February 2023.

Their son Harvey Gray followed in September 2024.

Bates is one of nineteen children born to parents Gil and Kelly Bates, and the large family starred on UPtv for 10 seasons between 2015 and 2021.Her siblings put forward to support their sister in the comment section.