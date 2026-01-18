What is TikTok's ‘PineDrama’ app, microdrama platform which only launched in US and Brazil?

Popular Chinese social media platform TikTok has discreetly launched a new stand-alone short drama app called PineDrama in the U.S. and Brazil.

TikTok's PineDrama app gives access to microdramas, primarily bite-sized TV shows presented in series of one-minute episodes.

One may consider it the same as TikTok, but the biggest difference is that every video PineDrama features is a short episode of a fictional story.

PineDrama features and content

For those interested, it is important to know that PineDrama is available on both iOS and Android platforms. It’s free to use and currently ad-free, while this might change in the future, according to TechCrunch.

Users can explore content through the app’s “Discover” tab, where they can sort dramas by “All” or “Trending,” or browse through personalised vertical recommendations tailored to their preferences.

PineDrama features a considerable array of genres, including thriller, romance, family, and more.

Some of the most popular shows you can watch on PineDrama include titles like “Love at First Bite” and “The Officer Fell for Me.”

The app also includes a “Watch history” section as well, which allows users to jump back into the series they last watched.

A “Favourites” section is also there for saving dramas that you like. Users can engage with others in the comment section and enjoy a full-screen viewing experience to avoid distractions.

PineDrama: Competing with microdrama platforms like ReelShort and DramaBox

The launch of PineDrama comes as TikTok is willing to compete with prominent microdrama platforms like ReelShort and DramaBox.

While it illustrates that TikTok is leveraging its dominance in short-form content to carve out a niche in this growing domain, the short-form video app is going to leave a lasting impact in the realm of microdrama storytelling.