Apple issues critical iOS security Alert: Update or reboot iPhone now

Apple has issued an urgent warning to all iPhone users, requesting them to immediately update their device or perform a regular reboot.

The warning follows confirmation that active, sophisticated attacks are exploiting critical security flaws in iOS.

The threat is rooted in two vulnerabilities in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and, due to Apple’s rules, every third-party browser on iOS.

According to Apple’s official statement, it is “aware of a report” that these flaws “may have been exploited” against specific individuals on older iOS versions.

To protect the device, users need to update their software to iOS 26.2 or ensure it is no older than 18.7.3.

To do so, go to Settings, General, Software Update.

If you are unable to install the new version immediately, Apple advises you to shut down or restart your iPhone.

Apple confirms that the risk was identified by Google’s Threat Analysis Group.

The company also warns users to ignore phishing scams exploiting the news, noting genuine Apple security alerts will never ask you to click a link.