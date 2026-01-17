 
Geo News

Apple issues critical iOS security Alert: Update or reboot iPhone now

Millions of iPhones are vulnerable as Apple confirms active WebKit exploits

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 17, 2026

Apple issues critical iOS security Alert: Update or reboot iPhone now
Apple issues critical iOS security Alert: Update or reboot iPhone now

Apple has issued an urgent warning to all iPhone users, requesting them to immediately update their device or perform a regular reboot.

The warning follows confirmation that active, sophisticated attacks are exploiting critical security flaws in iOS.

The threat is rooted in two vulnerabilities in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and, due to Apple’s rules, every third-party browser on iOS.

According to Apple’s official statement, it is “aware of a report” that these flaws “may have been exploited” against specific individuals on older iOS versions.

To protect the device, users need to update their software to iOS 26.2 or ensure it is no older than 18.7.3.

To do so, go to Settings, General, Software Update.

If you are unable to install the new version immediately, Apple advises you to shut down or restart your iPhone.

Apple confirms that the risk was identified by Google’s Threat Analysis Group.

The company also warns users to ignore phishing scams exploiting the news, noting genuine Apple security alerts will never ask you to click a link. 

What brought Roger Federer back? Australian Open's unlikely star returns
What brought Roger Federer back? Australian Open's unlikely star returns
Is social media really that bad for you? New study challenges screen-time fears: Find out why
Is social media really that bad for you? New study challenges screen-time fears: Find out why
Kianna Underwood, ex-Nickelodeon child star dies in fatal hit-and-run: Details inside
Kianna Underwood, ex-Nickelodeon child star dies in fatal hit-and-run: Details inside
Air India flight grounded after engine ingests luggage bag in New Delhi
Air India flight grounded after engine ingests luggage bag in New Delhi
Scientist claims to have cracked 139-year-old Coca-Cola recipe
Scientist claims to have cracked 139-year-old Coca-Cola recipe
Who's Sienna Rose? Olivia Dean's rival or a digital phantom—here's what you need to know
Who's Sienna Rose? Olivia Dean's rival or a digital phantom—here's what you need to know
Elon Musk demanding $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft: Here's why
Elon Musk demanding $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft: Here's why
AI video generator Google Flow now available for Business and Education plans
AI video generator Google Flow now available for Business and Education plans