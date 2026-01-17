Kianna Underwood, ex-Nickelodeon child star dies in fatal hit-and-run: Details inside

A former Nickelodeon child star, Kianna Underwood, was killed in a hit-and-run in New York.

Underwood, who was 33, was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning, January 16, 2026, in Brooklyn, dragged under the car for two blocks, and pronounced dead at the scene.

She became famous in 2005 on the sketch show All That a program that also helped launch stars like Amanda Bynes and Kenan Thompson.

Authorities have not made any arrests as yet, as reported by Variety.

Alongside All That Underwood also featured her voice in an animated show, Little Bill, which was directed by Bill Cosby.

Kianna was reportedly hit by a sedan while she was crossing the street, as reported by TMZ.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed the details that Underwood, 33, was struck by a vehicle just before 7 am and was pronounced dead on the spot.

Who was Kianna Underwood?

The beloved child star, Kianna Underwood, was known for her role in Little Bill, which was inspired by the children’s book series directed by Bill Cosby.

This animated series follows the day-to-day life and thought process of a 5-year-old boy growing up in Philadelphia.

Underwood’s voiceover career also ventured beyond television, including her contributions to the 2001 animated TV movie Santa, Baby.

Kianna also made an on-screen appearance in the 1999 independent comedy The 24-Hour Woman, created by Nancy Savoca.

The film starred Rosie Perez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Patti LuPone. In the following years of her career, Kianna also toured with the Broadway musical Hairspray in 2004.

Kianna’s death records another fatal pedestrian death in New York City, where hit-and-run incidents continue to surge, becoming a rising concern.

Just last year, there were 207 deaths reported due to vehicle crashes.