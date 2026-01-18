NYC Pokémon shop robbed at gunpoint, losses include Pokémon cards, cash, more

In an unfortunate incident, a Pokémon trading card shop in New York City was robbed of $100,000 of merchandise at gunpoint on earlier this week.

The NYC Pokémon shop expressed gratitude for the community's support following the traumatic incident.

In a Facebook post, Poké Court stated: “No one should have to have a gun in their face while enjoying their hobby. Thanks for all the support and love from the whole community. We love you all.”

NYC Pokémon shop robbery

The NYPD reported that the robbery occurred at around 6:45 pm (ET) at the shop on West 13th Street, when three unidentified males entered the store, displayed a firearm, and made verbal threats.

They stole multiple items, including Pokémon cards valued at $5,500 and $3,500, while depriving a 27-year-old customer of cash and a phone.

Security footage of the robbery shows the robbers smashing glass cases while threatening customers.

The police department confirmed that, fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and no arrests have been made while the investigation is underway.

A follow-up post by the shop explained that the robbery took place during a “community arts and crafts night” for decorating top loaders for customers' favourite cards.

They expressed relief that the situation did not escalate further, stating, “We love Pokémon, but no card is worth losing lives over.”

While the shop is actively evaluating security measures, it emphasised that they do not want this incident to deter it from holding gatherings.