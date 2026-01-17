What brought Roger Federer back? Australian Open’s unlikely star returns

Three and a half years after his retirement, Roger Federer is the talk of the Australian Open once again.

The 44-year-old stepped onto Rod Laver Arena for a packed practice session with Caper Ruud.

This sparked a question among his friends: what brought him back?

Federer, a six-time champion in Melbourne, hasn’t played a competitive match since 2022 and last appeared at the Australian Open in 2020.

His return to the Australian Open was not for a comeback but for headlining a new legend’s exhibition as part of the tournament’s expanded opening festivities.

Talking at a press conference, he stated, “Tennis Australia invited me to be part of this special ceremony. It felt like the right moment, and the right place, to reconnect.”

With this reconnection, the Australian Open brings a hint of nostalgia, featuring Federer alongside Andre Agassi, Pat Rafter, and Lleyton Hewitt.

For the Swiss legend, the choice of Melbourne is significant.

Although Wimbledon will always be his spiritual home, the Australian Open was the stage for some of his most dramatic chapters.

His appearance, though short-lived, made a huge impact.

The practice session with Ruud was the most well-attended event of the day, with all the lower bowls packed and fans lining up for a catch of his one-handed backhand.