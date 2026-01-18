Galaxy S26 Edge, S26 Pro aren't coming this year, Samsung confirms

Massively popular consumer electronics maker Samsung has confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy S26 series will not include the S26 Edge or S26 Pro models this year.

While the development comes to the dismay of Galaxy enthusiasts wanting to get their hands on the latest Galaxy phones, their expectations were fanned by a wave of speculations suggesting otherwise.

Leaks earlier suggested potential changes to the lineup. Some even questioned whether the Edge would replace the S26 Plus or if the Pro model would take the place of the standard Galaxy S26.

Is Samsung releasing S26 Pro or S26 Edge models?

A promotional PDF released by Samsung Colombia indicates that the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event will unveil the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. It's noteworthy that the document nowhere mentions the Pro or Edge variants.

And as it suggests that the Edge and Pro models may not debut this year, it does not entirely rule them out for future releases. Because there are indications that the Edge could still launch later, but the current state of affairs suggests that Samsung is overlooking the Edge series for the time being.

For those eager to be graced with the debut of the Galaxy S26 Pro or S26 Edge, official confirmation would be best during the upcoming event, where they could learn more about the future of the Galaxy S26 range.