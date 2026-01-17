Is social media really that bad for you? New study challenges screen-time fears: Find out why

A new study has challenged the screen time fears, as it may not be so bad, as it is perceived by many.

The study, which was conducted by the University of Manchester, found no links between excessive social media use or more frequent gaming and increased symptoms of anxiety or depression over the following year.

The researchers believe these findings challenge the widely believed assumption that excessive screen time on these digital technologies is by nature harmful and spotlight the need for more subtle perspectives that spotlight the need for approaches that consider context and personal choices.

Qiqi Cheng, the study's lead author, said, “We know families are worried, but our results do not support the idea that simply spending time on social media or gaming leads to mental health problems—the story is far more complex than that.”

The study, which appeared in the Journal of Public Health, examined data from 25,000 students in the age group between 11 and 14 during three straight academic years.

The research collected data on their social media use, gaming patterns, and symptoms of depression such as anxiety and emotional slump.

The researchers analyzed the differences between active and passive social media use, and what came out was surprising.

The study found that the overall impact remains the same in both scenarios, whether a child becomes addicted to active scrolling or to doom-scrolling.

In other words, this specific pattern of social media usage did not appear to be the only factor affecting mental health challenges.

The study further notes that research often overstates the risks of social media usage while under-exploring its benefits, like fostering linkages, sharing life experiences, and therefore enabling self-expression that helps to build self-confidence.