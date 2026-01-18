THESE Ray-Ban Meta-like smartglasses are cheaper and ideal for livestreaming

Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses are surely a fine-tuned pioneer for spatial experiences, but if you're into livestreaming and are frustrated by its limitations, the Mentra Live smartglasses may be the ideal pick.

Mentra Live smartglasses are open-source glasses featuring their own app store, to let users download MiniApps for various tasks that particularly deal with livestreaming.

Mentra Live smartglasses design and features

The Mentra Live smartglasses come in a sleek black design, reminiscent of the bold frame of Ray-Ban Meta, with a camera positioned on one of the two sides for video capture.

These are slightly lighter than their competitor smartglasses, like Ray-Ban Meta, but have different dimensions, being both wider and shorter.

They're equipped with a MediaTek processor and a low-power MCU. They offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is extended to 50 hours thanks to the case.

The 12-megapixel camera can record stabilised video and capture still images, while three microphones and stereo speakers provide undistorted calls and music playback.

Unique app store

Mentra Live stands out for its app store also, where developers can create applications for its proprietary operating system called MentraOS.

The ecosystem offers livestreaming capabilities across various social media platforms, such as Instagram, X, YouTube, Twitch, and even OnlyFans.

Mentra Live price

Mentra Live is priced at $299, with a limited release of 1,000 pairs in March 2026. These smartglasses are designed for developers and enthusiasts eager to explore smartglasses advancements in 2026.