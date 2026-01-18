David and Victoria Beckham's fanbase grows despite family drama

David and Victoria Beckham exuded couple energy as the pair appeared to thoroughly enjoy dancing to the beats in their intimate home space.

Harper, 14, made the most of the moment by filming their loving parents as they practised a moves to a Bruno Mars song in their loungewear ahead of his upcoming tour.

Reposting Harper's Instagram Story, Victoria wrote: 'We are preparing for the concert', before tagging sons Cruz and Romeo in the post.

Victoria later posted a snap of David sleeping, writing: 'All that dancing has worn him out! (But how cute does he look sleeping!)'

Meanwhile, the family has frequently media headlines for both positive and negative reasons.

The couple's estranged son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola are caught in an ongoing family feud, which has resulted in the aspiring chef missing major family moments throughout the year.

He did not attend David’s 50th birthday, Victoria’s Netflix series launch, or her fashion shows.

Brooklyn has also skipped family events while spending most of his time in US with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Despite the family drama, David and Victoria's fan following has reportedly risen dramatically, gaining an average of 2,633 followers a day, compared with their son Brooklyn, who is understood to lost an average of 188 followers a day over the last month.

A source for Ace.com, who collate the day-to-day figures, told The Sun: 'Follower trends show where audience attention and engagement sit.

'The data points to a notable divergence in public sentiment.'

David and Victoria, as well as Brooklyn's brothers Romeo and Cruz, were not part of the 200-strong guest list at his 'second' wedding ceremony, which took place at the Peltz estate in Westchester County, New York.