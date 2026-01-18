'Avengers: Doomsday' directors explain why Chris Evans 'Steve Rogers matter'

Chris Evans to return as Captain America despite announcing retirement from MCU

Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday has been officially confirmed.

Marvel Entertainment dropped the first official teaser for the movie disclosing the comeback of Evans as Captain America.

The caption on the clip read, "The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this."

Finally, director Joe and Anthony Russo have explained the importance of bringing Rogers back in Doomsday.

The creators revealed that Captain America’s role has been the most central part of MCU and they could not have seen the narrative further without the Evans’ central role.

The Russo brother said in an interview with Empire Magazine, “His central role to the Avengers and the larger narrative of what the MCU has been something that’s very personal to us.”

“We can’t see this narrative without his central role in it”, they added.

The Avengers: Doomsday makers have so far teased the return of Thor, X-Men, Wakanda and Fantastic Four.

On the other hand, the one thing that is also confirmed is Robert Downey Jr. will be coming back this time as villain Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated to hit theatres on December 18.