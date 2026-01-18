Kerry Katona shares what she'd never want her kids to do

Kerry Katona has shared her concerns about her children's career choices in a candid new interview.

The mother-of-five, 45, has confessed she would be 'devastated' if her children ever joined OnlyFans, despite planning to continue working on the site herself after earning a substantial fortune.

The Atomic Kitten star insisted that it is nearly impossible to cut off your children over career choices, even if you disapprove them.

However, despite running her own successful OnlyFans account, Kerry admitted she would struggle if her own children followed in her footsteps, but she would never stop speaking to them.

In her column, she wrote: 'Sammy Winward’s daughter Mia recently announced she was pregnant – but hasn’t told her mum yet because of their fallout over OnlyFans two years ago. 'I don’t think you should fallout with your child because they’re doing OnlyFans, life is too short.

Kerry went on to note that 'everyone' seems to be joining the platform and stressed that Mia has done nothing illegal.

She added: 'If one of my children were to do OnlyFans I’d be devastated but I’d never not talk to them.' It comes after Kerry shared insights into her previous marriage to Brian McFadden, insisting she expected him to rescue her before his heartbreaking stag night.

The Atomic Kitten star and Westlife member, both 45, were married from 2002 until 2006, and the former couple share daughters Molly, 24, and Lilly-Sue, 22.

However, their relationship began to weaken, with Brian admitting he cheated on Kerry on the night of his stag do with a lap dancer.