Sara Foster recalls date with George Clooney: ‘Depressing’

Sara Foster is giving away details of one of “depressing” dates she had with George Clooney.

The Nobody Wants This producer, 44, dished on past event and recalled she was set up by supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber with the actor, who is now 64.

The daughter of music producer David Foster, during an appearance on The World’s First Podcast, shared, “I got set up with George Clooney, like, 30 years ago. It was such a blah. Sorry, had to say it.”

Foster claimed she was about 24 at the time and met Clooney along with Crawford and Gerber, but the connection was off right away.

“It was just such a hard no,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, he is so old.’”

The actress further gave her opinion on relationships with huge age gaps.

Calling the dynamic unappealing, she noted, “I’ve never understood a 19-year-old that’s into a 40-year-old. I just always thought that was so weird.”

She admitted she felt “offended” by the setup, adding, “He felt so old.”

“I’m sure George Clooney is a nice guy, but I just remember it being the four of us sitting there and thinking like, ‘I’m gonna die,’” she said, noting she was already heartbroken over an ex.

She later clarified that Clooney likely wasn’t behind the setup. “I don’t think it was George being like, ‘Oh, set me up with Sara Foster.’”

The date ended awkwardly when she began crying about her ex. “So I think he was like, ‘This chick’s not OK,’” she joked.

Foster is now happily moved on and enjoying her life with tennis star Tommy Haas.