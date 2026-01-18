Bella Hadid thrives on new challenge : ‘This is a dream of mine’

Bella Hadid is set to appear in The Beauty, a new TV series created and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, and the supermodel could not be more excited about her move into acting.

The 29-year-old celebrity has often been in the headlines for her concerning health situation and insiders have now detailed that the intensity of the soon-to-be releasing show has made her thrive in the parallels between its subject and her life.

“[It’s] action-packed. It’s fast, it’s dark,” Page Six quoted a source described as “an entertainment industry insider”.

“She sets the tone of the show with intensity.”

Furthermore, after years working the runway as a fierce model and looking for a change since her difficult times, Bella is currently thriving in her new environment as an actor.

“She loves working with creatives like Ryan and hopes to continue finding interesting acting projects in TV and film,” the insider continued. “She loves being on set. We saw her in Yellowstone but this feels like the next level up.”

The newly reported remarks were also echoed by the Orebella founder in her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I would love to keep continuing acting after this. This is a dream of mine,” she said.

“I’ve brought my art side and my creativity to modeling, but at the end of the day, I love being able to move, and I love film and acting in general. I love actors because they can be different characters for so many different people.”

Bella Hadid first stepped into the acting arena with a guest role on the third season of the Hulu sitcom, Ramy, back in 2022. While she also made a splash with a similar turn on Yellowstone season five in 2024.

She will be seen next in The Beauty alongside Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, and more when the series premieres on January 21.