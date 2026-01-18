Sophie Turner makes rare comment about being ‘young mom’

Sophie Turner is looking back in time when she embraced the motherhood,

The Steal star, 29, told The Guardian on January 16 that, “it just felt like the right break to focus on me because I’d been a character for so long.”

The actress referred to her acting hiatus after wrapping shooting for HBO hit Game of Thrones. “Nesting and being at home was amazing, but the flip side of it, and COVID didn’t help, [that it] was … a big break from [my] career.”

Turner welcomed her first daughter Willa at the age of 24 with her then husband Joe Jonas in 2020. Two years later, Turner gave birth to daughter Delphine.

“I’ve had to try to rebuild, in a way,” Turner told the outlet of her acting career postpartum. “You don’t realise how important momentum is in a career, and I stalled it a bit.”

The actress, finalised her divorce with Jonas in 2023, after separation has added plethora of roles to her booked and busy resume.

“It’s really nice,” she added. “I’m not worrying about my biological clock and all that sort of stuff.”

Turner’s breakthrough character till date was Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones when she was just a teenager.

“I learned how to act on that set, and now I’m thinking, ‘That’s not how to do it.’ That’s not what I do these days. It’s very embarrassing,” she recalled to the outlet.

“Imagine if you were learning to sing, and all your lessons had been filmed and broadcast. It’s just an uncomfortable experience. I think the imposter syndrome remains, but I don’t think there’s any actor who doesn’t have that.”