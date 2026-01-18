Myleene Klass hurt by cruel 'cancer death' messages

Myleene Klass shared her experience of being trolled on social media

Myleene Klass was left hurt by cruel trolls who wished the star would get cancer.

The presenter, 47, shared her experience of being trolled on social media, revealing that someone had messaged her expressing they hope she 'dies young.'

A screenshot of her personal messages showed one user message: 'I hope you get cancer and die young or Alzheimer's.'

Alongside the post, Myleene wrote: 'Seriously, why do I keep getting trolled by people's grannies atm? Keep your nanas off social media!

This comes after Myleene was spotted leaving Smooth Radio studios, leaving fans wowed by her chic look.

For the outing, Myleene donned a red and white striped shirt, which she coordinated with loose-fitted trousers and pink platform heels.

She completed her look with a red Chanel bag s she accessorised her ensemble with gold hoop earrings.

The star recently returned from a trip to Asia, which she documented with a string of swimsuit-clad social media snaps.

Myleene has become synonymous with white short outfits ever since her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.