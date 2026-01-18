 
Geo News

Myleene Klass hurt by cruel 'cancer death' messages

This post comes after Myleene was spotted leaving Smooth Radio studios

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 18, 2026

Myleene Klass shared her experience of being trolled on social media
Myleene Klass shared her experience of being trolled on social media

Myleene Klass was left hurt by cruel trolls who wished the star would get cancer. 

The presenter, 47, shared her experience of being trolled on social media, revealing that someone had messaged her expressing they hope she 'dies young.' 

A screenshot of her personal messages showed one user message: 'I hope you get cancer and die young or Alzheimer's.'

Alongside the post, Myleene wrote: 'Seriously, why do I keep getting trolled by people's grannies atm? Keep your nanas off social media!

Myleene Klass hurt by cruel cancer death messages

This comes after Myleene was spotted leaving Smooth Radio studios, leaving fans wowed by her chic look. 

For the outing, Myleene donned a red and white striped shirt, which she coordinated with loose-fitted trousers and pink platform heels.

She completed her look with a red Chanel bag s she accessorised her ensemble with gold hoop earrings.

The star recently returned from a trip to Asia, which she documented with a string of swimsuit-clad social media snaps.

Myleene has become synonymous with white short outfits ever since her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.

Zoe Ball admits she is ready for something completely different
Zoe Ball admits she is ready for something completely different
Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery spark buzz with reunion at 'SNL'
Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery spark buzz with reunion at 'SNL'
SNL turns Harry Potter upside down with steamy parody sketch
SNL turns Harry Potter upside down with steamy parody sketch
James Cameron reveals close bond with Billie Eilish and her family
James Cameron reveals close bond with Billie Eilish and her family
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit first 'rough' patch ahead of marriage
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit first 'rough' patch ahead of marriage
Roger Waters reignites bitter feud with Osbourne family after ‘pathetic' comment
Roger Waters reignites bitter feud with Osbourne family after ‘pathetic' comment
Kim Kardashian brings Kanye West's worst nightmare to life
Kim Kardashian brings Kanye West's worst nightmare to life
Harry Styles sparks speculations of Djo, Rachel Chinouriri opening on tour
Harry Styles sparks speculations of Djo, Rachel Chinouriri opening on tour