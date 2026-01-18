'Traitors' Claudia Winkleman puts on stylish display with husband Kris Thykier

Claudia put on a united front with her rarely-seen husband for an intimate birthday dinner

Claudia Winkleman exuded power couple vibes as she was spotted with her husband, Kris Thykier for a date night at swanky French Mediterranean restaurant Maset in Marylebone, London on Friday.

The Traitors host, 54, sensation put on a united front with her rarely-seen partner, 54, appearing in high spirits after celebrating her 54th birthday with a intimate meal.

For the occasion, Claudia looked stunning in a black high-collar cape coat, teamed with fitted black leggings that displayed her slim figure.

She completed her gorgeous look with black leather knee-high boots, accessorising her look with statement blue fingerless gloves.

The TV star looked radiant, flashing a broad smile for the cameras as the couple made their way to a waiting taxi.

Meanwhile, her film producer husband looked sharp in a black suit, paired with a crisp white shirt and a smart blue tie.

Claudia met her husband through mutual friends in 2000, and they married later that year.

They keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but they have been married for over two decades, sharing three children and working in the entertainment industry.

The date night out comes just a day after Claudia celebrated turning 54 with Jools Holland and singer Mika, and shared an update on Instagram.