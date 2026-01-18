Kim Kardashian brings Kanye West’s worst nightmare to life

Kim Kardashian is actively working towards protecting her eldest, North West’s public image, amid increasing backlash from her broader parenting choices — including from ex-husband, Kanye West.

The reality star has reportedly filed to trademark her 12-year-old daughter’s name.

According to The Sun US, the celebrity entrepreneur’s filing could potentially be for the purpose of sales related to “toys, dolls, play-sets, puzzles, party games, and even puppets.”

The outlet further cited the recently obtained documents from the US Patent and Trademark Office, which outlined that the All’s Fair actress had initially filed her claim back in 2023.

While it was also discovered that her attorney has since filed “multiple times for extensions in the trademark process,” though the case remains pending as of September 2025.

The intriguing move to put North in the spotlight could validate her father’s past fears about the SKIMS founder exploiting their daughter for marketing objectives.

Ye, as he is currently known, previously sparked a huge debate after publicly stating that Kim was allowing their daughter to use TikTok without proper supervision.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the Yeezy creator posted on Instagram in February 2022, amid his then-ongoing divorce with the Kardashians alum. (Sic)

He created even more buzz when he claimed on X (formerly Twitter) last March, “So Kim got the name and likeness over my black children.”

While nothing came of the accusations, as Kim Kardashian remains the primary custodian of her four children with Kanye West, North West’s recent antics have also led to backlash against her famous mother’s parenting style.

The rising rapper made her Instagram debut back in December, where she currently boasts more than a million followers. While she formerly caused a stir with her multiple piercings and fake tattoos.