Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hit first 'rough' patch ahead of marriage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put wedding planning on hold to sort out their troubles

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might have never argued, but their relationship has reached its first crossroad that they need to get through together before tying the knot.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and her NFL star fiance, 36, have reportedly put their wedding planning on hold at the moment, as they have several questions to consider before.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and Kelce’s married life depends upon the decisions they make at present, including the looming retirement decision for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Insiders close to the couple share that the football star has been feeling “defeated” after the Chiefs’ heartbreaking defeat this year and the Grammy winner’s priority is to cheer him up and “ not bombarding him with wedding plans,” as per Daily Mail.

The source added, “She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him,” noting that the fiancés are thinking of this period as the “first real test of their relationship.”

The Opalite songstress and Kelce have seen each other through the brighter phases of their careers as they met during the Eras Tour and then celebrated Super Bowls together, which is why this time is an unchartered territory for them, which they are trying to navigate.

As of now, the rumoured June 13th wedding date and Rhode Island ceremony all seem to be up in the air, as all of it hinges upon Kelce’s retirement decision, which he will finalise in March.