Jason Momoa makes rare comment about playing Lobo in 'Supergirl'

'Supergirl' starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa is set to release on June 26

Jason Momoa has expressed how much he wanted to play DC villain Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl movie.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the new adventure sci-fi is all set to star Milly Alcock in the titular role. Meanwhile, the Fast X actor will be featuring as the villain in the movie, slated to release on June 26.

Momoa revealed last year that he has wrapped the shoot schedule of Supergirl and is excited for the fans to see what’s in store.

The first look of the film has been dropped by Warner Bros. Jason looks extremely terrifying and evil in the first glimpse.

Recently, the 46-year-old actor appeared for an interview on the TODAY Show to promote his upcoming action-packed film, The Wrecking Crew.

During the conversation, he was also asked to say something about the character of "Lobo" in Supergirl. He revealed that he wanted to play Lobo more than his iconic character Aquaman.

Momoa said, “He’s amazing. It’s my ultimate dream to play Lobo. I wanted to play him more than Aquaman. This is it.”

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones star is all set to collaborate with Dave Bautista in action-comedy film, The Wrecking Crew, backed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The new film is set to release on January 28.