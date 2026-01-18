Hailee Steinfeld's husband Josh Allen makes heartbreaking admission in tears

Hailee Steinfeld skipped Josh Allen's latest playoff game after Golden Globes

Hailee Steinfeld’s husband, Josh Allen, broke down in tears after his team Buffalo Bills, lost the playoff match to the Denver Broncos after a tough game.

The 29-year-old quarterback couldnt control his emotions after talking to the press right after the game, as he shared that he felt like he had let his teammates down.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Allen admitted after the NFL season came to an end for his team this year, adding, “I hate how it ended! It’s going to stick with me for a long time.”

The star athlete lost this weekend’s game after this season brought him to an all-time career high.

Allen also had an exciting year in his personal life as the Dickinson star, and him are expecting their first child together.

Steinfeld was not able to attend all the games this season, but she was tuned in for each of them and supported her husband from afar.

In her recent newsletter, Beau Society, the Sinners actress revealed that she was glued to the television screen even while getting ready for the Golden Globes. She noted that her supportive makeup team waited for the commercial breaks to finish doing her hair and makeup for the award show.