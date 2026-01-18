Pixie Lott wows in unexpected style change at fancy dress bash

Pixie Lott stunned her fans as she celebrated 35th birthday in style on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old singer looked completely different while swapping her signature curly blonde hair for long brunette locks, leaving people saying that she look unrecognisable.

The British star arrived at her fancy dress birthday party wearing a dazzling gold minidress that showed off her legs which paired with chunky chain heels.

However, she smiled and laughed as she linked arms with her husband, model Oliver Cheshire, who wore a leather jacket over a white jumper.

The party was full of energy and fun as Pixie took shots with friends, licked salt from her hand and posed for selfies wearing a “It’s my birthday” headband.

It was a rare night out without her children, giving her a chance to relax and enjoy herself.

This birthday was extra special because Pixie recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, joining their two-year-old son Albert.

She shared sweet moments from a snowy Austrian Christmas with her family, including pictures of her newborn baby.

Even after giving birth, Pixie is keeping busy with music as she recently performed her new Christmas song, First Christmas, dedicated to her baby boy.