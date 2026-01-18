Jonas Brothers' band future under question as Nick makes major career pivot

Jonas Brothers raise disbanding questions after Nick's new decision

Nick Jonas is gearing up to embark on a new career path, which does not involve his brothers or their band, Jonas Brothers.

The 33-year-old actor and singer has announced his debut album, Sunday Best, which is scheduled to be released in February, and his solo album is reportedly a sign of his permanent breakaway from the boy band’s music.

The new move seems to have brought up a difficult phase for the brothers, as the band’s future has become totally uncertain with Nick’s move towards a solo career.

Speaking about the Camp Rock alum’s solo career, an insider told RadarOnline, "Nick wants that Justin Timberlake trajectory. He's studied it, he's talked about it, and he believes he should have had that kind of solo runway years ago."

Another added that Nick doesn't see “himself in a boy band anymore” and is shifting his focus to a bigger solo career.

Nick’s solo career has reportedly created tension in the Jonas family as the brothers’ careers are tied together through the band, and their dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., has been managing Jonas Brothers Entertainment company, working with his sons as well as other artists.

It remains to be seen how Nick’s solo career pans out for the brothers once the album is released next month.