Lily Rose Depp named highest earning Gen Z influencer

Lily-Rose Depp has become the highest earning Gen Z nepo baby, showing that she can turn fame into big money.



The 25-year-old actress and model, who is a daughter of Johnny Depp, can make £11,324 for every Instagram post.

Even with 8.4 million followers, the nepobaby keeps her social media simple, mostly sharing updates about her work.

Jaden Smith, son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, is very close behind, earning £9,690 per post.

However, he has the biggest following at 19 million but fewer fans interact with his content.

Sofia Richie Grainge makes £9,614 per post whereas Brooklyn Beckham earns £7,942, proving that kids of celebrities can do well online.

Other young stars on the list that include Gracie Abrams, Maya Hawke, Willow Smith, Kaia Gerber, Nico Parker and Lila Moss, with earnings per post from £7,296 to £3,458.

Each of them is finding their own way to connect with fans while growing up in the spotlight.

Brooklyn Beckham is also trying something new as he will soon join Formula E, a racing series for electric cars.

Eleven influencers will race to help promote the sport, showing that fame can take many different paths.

These young Gen Z stars are proving that social media is more than just entertainment as they are building careers, earning money while managing their fame at such young age.