Hilarie Burton shades 'One Tree Hill' costar Tyler Hilton after his divorce

Hilton, 42, confirmed split rumours with Megan Park after 10 years of marriage

Hilarie Burton had a savage response to her former One Tree Hill costar Tyler Hilton’s divorce announcement.

Hours after Hilton confirmed his split from Megan Park after 10 years of marriage, the actress appeared to take a swipe at him by posting a screenshot from a very pointed scene involving her and Hilton’s characters, Peyton Sawyer and Chris Keller. The snap, posted to her Instagram Stories, was a still of Peyton smiling right before she slapped Chris.

“IYKYK,” Burton, 43, captioned the post, along with a throwing up emoji.

The iconic scene is from the seventeenth episode of season 4 titled "It Gets Worst at Night.” Tensions are already high when Haley (played by Bethany Joy Lenz) confronts Chris after he kissed Brooke (Sophia Bush), calling him a jerk. “Careful, [calling me a jerk] is what Brooke said right before we hooked up.”

That’s when Peyton enters. “Hey, what’s up blondie?” Chris asks, moments before she slaps him and exits with Haley.

Burton did not explain the timing of her post, which appeared among a series of slides addressing ICE raids in Minneapolis and beyond. The upload came shortly after Hilton, 42, confirmed his separation.

“A life update: I’ve never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I’ve seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity,” he wrote on January 16. “Some time ago, Megan [Park] and I decided to end our marriage.”

Hilton, who shares two children with Park, added, “We continue to make the kids and coparenting the priority. Thanks for continuing to respect our privacy.”