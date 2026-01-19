Smart Factory Tycoon now free to claim on Steam: Here's how to claim

January 19, 2026
The latest good news for Steam users is that Smart Factory Tycoon is currently available for free on Valve’s storefront for 24 hours.
The time-bound offer provides a 100% discount, saving players $14.99.
To claim Smart Factory Tycoon from Valve, users must add it to the library before Tuesday, January 20, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).
The beloved title was released in March 2022 by Turkish studio Turquoise Revival Games. It delivers an engaging factory management experience where players are tasked with designing modular factories and managing complex production lines.
Key gameplay features include:
While the game has a “Mixed” user rating (66.33% positive) on Steam, its prologue, Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings, holds a “Mostly Positive” rating. One review describes the gameplay as enjoyable and accessible, though it can be slow during funding periods.
Publisher GrabTheGames has extended this giveaway to highlight other bundles available through the end of January 2026.
For those who may rejoice in the free base game, exploring the following discounted games would definitely be worth it:
For now, heading to Steam and claiming Smart Factory Tycoon before the offer expires is probably the most sane thing one should do.