Smart Factory Tycoon now free to claim on Steam: Here's how to claim

The latest good news for Steam users is that Smart Factory Tycoon is currently available for free on Valve’s storefront for 24 hours.

The time-bound offer provides a 100% discount, saving players $14.99.

How to claim Smart Factory Tycoon from Valve

To claim Smart Factory Tycoon from Valve, users must add it to the library before Tuesday, January 20, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

The beloved title was released in March 2022 by Turkish studio Turquoise Revival Games. It delivers an engaging factory management experience where players are tasked with designing modular factories and managing complex production lines.

Key gameplay features include:

Robot Automation : Equip your facility with upgradable robots.

: Equip your facility with upgradable robots. Resource Management : Conduct research and monitor market trends.

: Conduct research and monitor market trends. Sustainability: Optimise production using renewable energy sources.

While the game has a “Mixed” user rating (66.33% positive) on Steam, its prologue, Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings, holds a “Mostly Positive” rating. One review describes the gameplay as enjoyable and accessible, though it can be slow during funding periods.

Bundles and discounts

Publisher GrabTheGames has extended this giveaway to highlight other bundles available through the end of January 2026.

For those who may rejoice in the free base game, exploring the following discounted games would definitely be worth it:

Retail Company Simulator Bundle : Includes Smart Factory Tycoon and a 2024 first-person store management sim with online co-op.

: Includes Smart Factory Tycoon and a 2024 first-person store management sim with online co-op. Sporting Goods Shop Bundle : Pairs the game with a 2025 Early Access title from the developers of Retail Company Simulator.

: Pairs the game with a 2025 Early Access title from the developers of Retail Company Simulator. Turquoise Revival Portfolio: The developer’s entire catalogue is currently 86% off at $9.43.

For now, heading to Steam and claiming Smart Factory Tycoon before the offer expires is probably the most sane thing one should do.