Senegal wins chaotic AFCON 2025 final after dramatic walkout

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025’s, full of chaos, final game finally ended with a defeat for hosts as Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0.

Sunday’s final was filled with drama as it featured Senegal’s walkout from the field before returning and securing the championship.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty to Morocco after a 14-minute delay following VAR check.

The penalty was awarded for a foul by Senegal fullback El Hadji Malick, who tugged Morocco's Brahim Diaz to the ground while defending a corner five minutes into stoppage time.

The decision was not welcomed by Senegalese coach Page Bouna Thiaw who ordered his players off. Football legend Sadio Mane persuaded Senegal to bring the team back onto the field.

After their return, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stopped the weak penalty by Brahim Diaz. The stunning stop secured Senegal’s 1-0 victory.

The only goal in the game was scored by Pape Gueye, who netted the ball around three minutes into extra time.

The defeat marked continuity in Morocco’s poor performance in the tournament, who last won it around 50 years ago, whereas, it solidifies Senegal’s growing potential as it has won twice in the last three editions.