Meta-owned Threads surpasses Musk's X in daily mobile users

As competition among social media platforms has been growing hotter than ever, Meta-owned Threads has surpassed Elon Musk's microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) in daily mobile usage.

Threads' incredible daily user growth has been outlined by a report from market intelligence firm Similarweb.

Although X is still leading on the web, the Threads mobile app for iOS and Android is experiencing a steady increase in daily active users over recent months.

As of January 7, 2026, data issued by Similarweb showed that Threads had 141.5 million daily active users on mobile, while X had 125 million.

This surprising uptick in Threads' user base is said to have stemmed from long-term trends rather than a direct reaction to recent controversies surrounding X.

X users were recently found utilising the platform’s integrated AI chatbot, Grok, to create non-consensual nude images, including those of minors.

This inappropriate incident has led California's attorney general to initiate an investigation into Grok, following similar inquiries from regions such as the UK, EU, India, and Brazil.

The turmoil at X has also contributed to the rise of social networking startup Bluesky, whose app installations recently registered a substantial jump.

On the other hand, Threads’ growth was attributed to cross-promotions from Meta’s larger platforms like Facebook and Instagram, its emphasis on creators, and the rapid introduction of new features.

Over the past year, Threads has added interest-based communities, improved filters, direct messaging, long-form text, disappearing posts, and is currently testing games.

As of August 2025, Meta claimed that Threads reached over 400 million monthly active users, reporting 150 million daily active users in October.

While X is enjoying superior popularity in the U.S., the difference is shrinking, meaning Threads' mobile experience is more aligned with user habits.