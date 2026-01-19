UK, France considering Australia-like social media bans for youth

UK, France considering Australia-like social media bans for teens

Following Australia's introduction of a social media ban for young users, countries including France and the UK are considering the same measures for children and teenagers.

Legislation in this regard is in the works, prohibiting under-16s from using popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

This move is to address youth's deteriorating mental health, although experts' views differ on its implementation.

Those in favour of a social media ban in the UK and France believe that immediate action is necessary. Jonathan Haidt, an American psychologist and advocate for the Australian ban, stated that excessive screen time is "rewiring children's brains and causing an epidemic of mental illness."

His views have led to a controversy, as Canadian psychologist Candice Odgers critiqued Haidt's claims, stating that the "scary story" he presents is "not supported by science," AFP reported.

Michael Noetel, a researcher at the University of Queensland, noted that while there is "plenty of evidence" suggesting social media harms teens. He stated that a ban could be "a bet worth making."

France's public health watchdog, Anses, recently found out that social media is detrimental for adolescents in various ways, particularly girls, although it is not the sole cause of declining mental health.

The most distinct view was presented by Cambridge University researcher Amy Orben, who suggested that waiting to see the outcomes of Australia's ban, stating, "Within a year, we should know much more about its effectiveness and any unintended consequences."