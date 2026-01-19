Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM

United States President Donald Trump’s bizarre letter to Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has linked the threats to take over Greenland to his frustration of getting snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter surfaced after the recipient of the 2025 Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado, presented her award to the U.S. president last week.

In his letter President Trump wrote that he no longer feel obligation to think purely of peace because Norway decided not to give him the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping eight wars.

His letter further states: “I can now think what is good and proper for the United States of America. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland.”

Norway PM said the letter was in response to a text to the U.S. President on behalf of Finland President Alexander Stubb and himself.

Trump has repeatedly claimed to be a deserving candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a January 7 post on his own platform Truth Social, the U.S. president wrote, “I single-handedly ended eight wars and Norway, a NATO member, foolishly chose not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Previously, President Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on eight European countries, including Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, for opposing the U.S. takeover of Greenland.