Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies

Skywatchers are in for a treat as the new moon of January 2026 brings most suitable conditions for stargazing as there’s full display of bright planets and winter constellations.

The U.S. Naval Observatory reported that the new moon peaked on January 18 leaving the skies free of moonlight afterwards.

A new moon occurs when the moon lined up between Earth and the sun with its illuminated side facing away from our planet.

Resultantly, the moon is essentially visible in the night sky.

While this indicates there’s no lunar activity, it means there are darker skies which is perfect to spot planet, starts, and faint deep-sky objects.

The standout sights this evening are Jupiter and Saturn which is visible to the naked eye this month.

Saturn appears in the southwestern sky shortly after sunset while Jupiter rises in the east before nightfall and dominated the sky through most of the night, making it easy to spot among surrounding stars.

Now that the sky is darker, the winter constellations are also prominent in the Northern Hemisphere.

Orion, Taurus, Gemini, Auriga, and Sirius, which is the brightest star in the night sky, are all prominent in the early evening.

Even the Orion Nebula is visible to the naked eye from darker locations far away from city light pollution.

In the Southern Hemisphere, while the sun sets later in the summer season, Saturn and Jupiter are also observable in the evening sky, accompanied by prominent star formations like Carina, Vela, and Puppis.

Astronomers note that the nights following new moon, sets the most suitable conditions for stargazing.

After this, the crescent will gradually return to the evening sky, leading up to February’s full Snow Moon.