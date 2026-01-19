 
Geo News

Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies

New moon brings dark skies, prime stargazing conditions across globe

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies
Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies

Skywatchers are in for a treat as the new moon of January 2026 brings most suitable conditions for stargazing as there’s full display of bright planets and winter constellations.

The U.S. Naval Observatory reported that the new moon peaked on January 18 leaving the skies free of moonlight afterwards.

A new moon occurs when the moon lined up between Earth and the sun with its illuminated side facing away from our planet.

Resultantly, the moon is essentially visible in the night sky.

While this indicates there’s no lunar activity, it means there are darker skies which is perfect to spot planet, starts, and faint deep-sky objects.

The standout sights this evening are Jupiter and Saturn which is visible to the naked eye this month.

Saturn appears in the southwestern sky shortly after sunset while Jupiter rises in the east before nightfall and dominated the sky through most of the night, making it easy to spot among surrounding stars.

Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies

Now that the sky is darker, the winter constellations are also prominent in the Northern Hemisphere. 

Orion, Taurus, Gemini, Auriga, and Sirius, which is the brightest star in the night sky, are all prominent in the early evening. 

Even the Orion Nebula is visible to the naked eye from darker locations far away from city light pollution.

In the Southern Hemisphere, while the sun sets later in the summer season, Saturn and Jupiter are also observable in the evening sky, accompanied by prominent star formations like Carina, Vela, and Puppis.

Astronomers note that the nights following new moon, sets the most suitable conditions for stargazing.

After this, the crescent will gradually return to the evening sky, leading up to February’s full Snow Moon. 

Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know video
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know
How did two high-speed trains collide in Spain? Here's what we know video
How did two high-speed trains collide in Spain? Here's what we know